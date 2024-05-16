Search

Dance vidoes of Modi, his rival add fun to Indian elections

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 16 May, 2024
dance video of Narendra Modi
Source: File photos

An AI-generated video depicts an animated Narendra Modi, adorned in contemporary attire, energetically dancing to a Bollywood tune amidst a cheering audience. The Indian Prime Minister reposted the video on X, expressing his admiration for the creativity amid the peak election season.

In another AI-rendered clip, Modi's rival, Mamata Banerjee, is portrayed dancing in attire resembling a saree, with snippets of her critical speech overlaid. State authorities have initiated an inquiry, citing concerns over potential disruptions to law and order.

These contrasting responses to AI-generated videos highlight the escalating use and misuse of AI technology, raising apprehensions among regulators and security agencies during India's massive general election. The accessibility of AI tools facilitates the creation of deceptive videos, which can mislead even digitally literate individuals.

India, with a substantial population facing technological challenges, is particularly susceptible to manipulated content that could exacerbate societal tensions, especially during elections. According to a World Economic Forum survey, the threat of misinformation in India outweighs concerns about infectious diseases or illicit economic activities in the coming years.

Sagar Vishnoi, a consultant in New Delhi advising political parties on AI utilization, warns of the accelerated dissemination of misinformation through AI, particularly targeting less tech-savvy demographics, such as the elderly, potentially inciting intercommunity animosity.

The ongoing 2024 national election, spanning six weeks until June 1, witnesses the debut of AI deployment. While initial instances were innocuous, recent cases involved serious misuse, such as deepfakes of Bollywood figures criticizing Modi and fabricated clips implicating high-ranking officials, leading to arrests.

India's Election Commission has cautioned political parties against AI-driven misinformation, citing relevant legal provisions carrying jail terms for offenses like forgery and inciting enmity. However, the dynamic AI landscape poses significant challenges in monitoring and countering such content.

Authorities express concerns about AI-fueled fake news triggering unrest, underscoring the difficulty in effectively monitoring and controlling online content, particularly social media platforms. Despite efforts to detect and remove problematic content, the sheer volume and evolving nature of AI-generated material pose formidable challenges for enforcement agencies.

While Modi's response to his AI depiction was lighthearted, with him expressing amusement, authorities in Kolkata launched an investigation against a user who shared the AI-generated Banerjee video, underscoring the seriousness with which such content is viewed.

Election officials acknowledge their limitations in monitoring social media content, emphasizing the need for enhanced measures to address the proliferation of AI-generated misinformation.
 
 

