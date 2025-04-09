Is Farrukh Khokhar arrested due to Tensions with YouTuber Rajab Butt?

ISLAMABAD – Notorious figure Farrukh Khokhar was arrested by Islamabad police this week, making headlines across social media and sparking widespread speculation. The arrest comes amidst ongoing tensions between Khokhar and famous YouTuber Rajab Butt, with rumors circulating that the arrest may be linked to recent threats Khokhar made against Butt.

Khokhar was held by capital police in F6 area of Islamabad after he visited a restaurant accompanied by several guards, some of whom were reportedly carrying modern firearms. According to sources, many of these firearms were unlicensed, leading to Khokhar’s detention on charges related to illegal weapons possession.

Clips of the arrest quickly spread online, showing Khokhar being detained by officers alongside his armed guards. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the possible connection to his ongoing dispute with Rajab Butt, a well-known social media personality.

Earlier, Khokhar had publicly warned Butt of potential legal action related to alleged blasphemy accusations concerning the launch of Butt’s 295 perfume. Khokhar’s viral clip was seen as a direct threat, added fuel to the fire, with many speculating that the arrest may have been an extension of this feud.

As the story continues to unfold, masses await more information regarding charges and potential impact of Khokhar’s arrest on his relationships with social media figures like Rajab Butt. The incident shows growing tensions between prominent personalities in Pakistan’s social media landscape, with many questioning the role of law enforcement in managing such conflicts.

Islamabad police have not yet commented on whether arrest is directly related to threat made against Butt, but the situation is sure to remain in the spotlight as it develops.