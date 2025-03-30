Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rajab Butt breaks silence on his escape from Pakistan amid blasphemy charges

LAHORE – YouTuber star Rajab Butt has opened up about his decision to leave Pakistan in an emotional vlog, sharing the dire challenges he, and his family members faced over recent months.

Butt, who was facing severe backlash after launching a perfume with a controversial title, revealed that the situation escalated to the point where his life was at risk. Despite issuing public apology holding Quran, the YouTuber apologized in front of Kaaba. With no sign of relief, YouTuber made the difficult choice to leave his home country.

In a heartfelt vlog, the teary-eyed content creator explained the circumstances surrounding his exit from homeland. “I am no longer in Pakistan. I left on the night of March 23. I have no fear for myself, but I was concerned for the safety of my family. For their protection, I had to leave.”

He also described escape as a lonely journey, stating, “I arrived here alone with no belongings, and no friends came with me. My family did not know of my departure until I had already arrived. I do not know when, or if, I will return to Pakistan, but I hope to do so soon. I left with just a shirt and my phone because my life was in danger. I became a target, which is why I fled alone.”

Sharing his struggles, YouTuber added that he is uncertain when this difficult period in his life will end, but he continues to pray for his parents’ safety, as his own life has become devoid of peace.

“For the sake of Allah, please learn to forgive. If anything were to happen to my parents because of my troubles, I would never forgive myself,” he said.

His emotional message garnered widespread support from his followers, many of whom are advising him to stay abroad, citing the unsafe conditions for successful digital creators in Pakistan.

Rajab Butt’s video using wheelchair during Sa’i sparks outrage

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

