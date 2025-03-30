Punjab bans mechanical rides during Eidul Fitr

A ban has been imposed on temporary mechanical rides in Punjab during Eid al-Fitr. According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, this decision has been made to ensure the safety of human lives.

The spokesperson further stated that a letter has been issued to Deputy Commissioners, informing them that this ban will be enforced across the entire province. During Eid, a large number of people, including children, are expected to visit recreational parks. Citizens typically flock to these places to enjoy amusement rides, gaming zones, and other attractions.