Balochistan Bans Nighttime Highway Travel Amid Rising Security Threats

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has enforced a ban on nighttime travel along national highways within the province, as per official notifications issued by multiple deputy commissioners (DCs).

According to the notifications from the DCs of Kachhi, Zhob, Gwadar, Nushki, and Musakhail, vehicular movement on national highways is restricted from 6 PM to 6 AM.

This restriction applies to several key routes, including Sibi Road, Zhob-DI Khan Road, the Coastal Highway, Quetta-Taftan Highway, and Loralai-DG Khan Highway.

The decision follows a deteriorating security situation in Balochistan, where recent weeks have seen multiple terrorist incidents.

Just a day prior, a suicide bomber targeted a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) rally near Lak Pass in Mastung.

Additionally, last week, armed militants in Kalat and Nushki districts killed eight people, comprising four laborers and four police personnel.

Two days ago, five passengers were executed after being forcibly removed from a Karachi-bound bus in Gwadar’s Kalmat area.

In another attack, a roadside explosion struck a paramilitary convoy on the Nushki-Dalbandin highway, claiming the lives of five individuals, including three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, and injuring 35 others.

