Maritime security exercise SEA GUARD-24 begins in Karachi

KARACHI – The commencement of the Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-24 took place in Karachi on Tuesday.

Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz, Commander Coast, graced the opening brief as the chief guest.

This exercise encompasses participation from various ministries, departments, and organizations associated with the maritime sector.

Its objective is to address the diverse challenges faced by the maritime industry, spanning traditional and non-traditional threats.

Focused on synergizing the efforts of stakeholders within their legal boundaries, the exercise operates through a unified platform known as the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC). Its primary aim is to ensure the security of Pakistan's Maritime Zones.

Scheduled to conclude with a debrief session on the 18th of this month, the exercise aims to foster collaboration and enhance maritime security.