Cm Maryam Approves 5 Year Transport Plan

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved a five-year transport plan for the province.

In a statement from Lahore, Maryam Nawaz announced that the Automated Rapid Transport (ART) system will require minimal road space, with each three-coach bus accommodating over 300 passengers.

She stated that the system will be fully solar-powered, with buses charging within minutes at smart stations. Passengers will have access to fast charging, WiFi, monitoring cameras, and other facilities.

In the first phase, the ART system will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, expanding to 10 cities in three phases.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the goal of completing the project within four years.