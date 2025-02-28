Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold prices today on 28 February 2025

Gold rate per tola price stands at Rs303,300 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat hovers around Rs259,773 on February 28, 2025 Froday.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs303,300 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs259,773

Gold Rates per Cities