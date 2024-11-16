Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Army and Navy intensify search for missing bus passengers in Astore

Pakistan Army And Navy Intensify Search For Missing Bus Passengers In Astore

A collaborative rescue mission by the Pakistan Army and Navy is underway in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan to locate passengers swept away in a tragic bus accident.

The incident occurred on November 12 near Thalichi when a bus carrying 28 wedding attendees from Astore to Chakwal plunged into the Indus River. To date, 15 bodies have been recovered, while the search for the remaining 11 passengers continues.

Specialized divers from the Pakistan Navy, equipped with advanced tools, have joined the operation to accelerate the search efforts. Their expertise is anticipated to significantly enhance the chances of locating the missing passengers.

The Pakistan Army has expressed solidarity with the grieving families, pledging unwavering support during this challenging time. Authorities have assured that the search operation will persist until all missing individuals are accounted for.

This joint effort highlights the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces to providing relief and support in the wake of such devastating incidents.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD (US Dollar) USD 277.3 279
EUR (Euro) EUR 290.85 293.6
GBP (UK Pound Sterling) GBP 349.55 353.05
AED (U.A.E Dirham) AED 75.35 76
SAR (Saudi Riyal) SAR 73.65 74.2
USD-DD (US Dollar DD) USD-DD 277.3 279
USD-TT (US Dollar TT) USD-TT 277.3 279
AUD (Australian Dollar) AUD 181.25 181.43
BHD (Bahrain Dinar) BHD 731.21 739.21
CAD (Canadian Dollar) CAD 198.16 200.56
CNY (China Yuan) CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK (Danish Krone) DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD (Hong Kong Dollar) HKD 35.37 35.72
INR (Indian Rupee) INR 3.34 3.45
JPY (Japanese Yen) JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD (Kuwaiti Dinar) KWD 894.99 904.49
MYR (Malaysian Ringgit) MYR 62.5 63.1
NZD (New Zealand Dollar) NZD 163.14 165.14
NOK (Norwegian Krone) NOK 24.78 25.08
OMR (Omani Riyal) OMR 715.66 724.16
QAR (Qatari Riyal) QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD (Singapore Dollar) SGD 206.27 208.27
SEK (Swedish Krona) SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF (Swiss Franc) CHF 311.45 314.25
THB (Thai Baht) THB 7.93 8.08

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search