Pakistan Army and Navy intensify search for missing bus passengers in Astore

A collaborative rescue mission by the Pakistan Army and Navy is underway in the Astore district of Gilgit-Baltistan to locate passengers swept away in a tragic bus accident.

The incident occurred on November 12 near Thalichi when a bus carrying 28 wedding attendees from Astore to Chakwal plunged into the Indus River. To date, 15 bodies have been recovered, while the search for the remaining 11 passengers continues.

Specialized divers from the Pakistan Navy, equipped with advanced tools, have joined the operation to accelerate the search efforts. Their expertise is anticipated to significantly enhance the chances of locating the missing passengers.

The Pakistan Army has expressed solidarity with the grieving families, pledging unwavering support during this challenging time. Authorities have assured that the search operation will persist until all missing individuals are accounted for.

This joint effort highlights the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces to providing relief and support in the wake of such devastating incidents.