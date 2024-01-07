Pakistan Navy intensifies maritime security by deploying warships in Arabian Sea

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy enhanced maritime surveillance efforts amid increased maritime security incidents Arabian Sea

In a statement, the Navy spokesperson confirmed deploying its warships in Arabian Sea following the recent incidents of maritime security. Naval forces deployed its warships in Arabian Sea in wake of recent incidents of maritime security.

It said continuous aerial surveillance of these commercial passages is also being done by Pakistan Navy.

The key purpose of the patrol is to ensure the safety of Pakistani and international merchant ships, and that warships always patrol Arabian Sea to ensure its constant presence.

Navy said it is well aware of its national responsibility in maintaining maritime peace and order in the region.

Pakistan took serious note of attacks by Houthis who are controlling Yemen and started attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea amid Gaza war.