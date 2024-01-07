Pakistan Navy intensifies maritime security by deploying warships in Arabian Sea

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Navy enhanced maritime surveillance efforts amid increased maritime security incidents Arabian Sea
In a statement, the Navy spokesperson confirmed deploying its warships in Arabian Sea following the recent incidents of maritime security. Naval forces deployed its warships in Arabian Sea in wake of recent incidents of maritime security.
It said continuous aerial surveillance of these commercial passages is also being done by Pakistan Navy.
The key purpose of the patrol is to ensure the safety of Pakistani and international merchant ships, and that warships always patrol Arabian Sea to ensure its constant presence.
Navy said it is well aware of its national responsibility in maintaining maritime peace and order in the region.
Pakistan took serious note of attacks by Houthis who are controlling Yemen and started attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea amid Gaza war.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.390
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,700
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.