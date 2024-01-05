Search

Pakistan

BARRACUDA-XII: Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise concluded

BARRACUDA-XII: Sea phase of Int’l Marine Oil Spill Exercise concluded
The sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-XII was held at North Arabian Sea on Thursday which was participated by Interim Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar as chief guest who witnessed the sea phase of the exercise on board Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Ship KASHMIR.

According to the Pakistan Navy news release, the air and surface assets of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of exercise.

Exercises on containment of oil spill, Search and Rescue operations and anti piracy were demonstrated by Pakistan Navy and PMSA aircrafts, PN & PAF helicopters and PMSA ships. The drills were witnessed by fifteen foreign observers and representatives of various National stakeholders.

The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea.

Earlier, the opening brief of the exercise was held at Karachi. Foreign Observers and delegations from relevant stake holders also attended the brief wherein the aims and objectives of Exercise BARRACUDA-XII were highlighted. Moreover, scholarly papers on response of Oil Spill and Search and Rescue at sea were presented by both National and International speakers.

International Exercise Barracuda-XII is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed to enhance capacity and proficiency of National stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea. The successful 3 days event served as a testament to the power of international collaboration in contending against marine pollution incidents.

