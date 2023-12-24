Search

Pakistan

Pakistan, Oman hold joint naval drill 'Thamar Al Tayyib 2023'

Web Desk
08:39 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Pakistan, Oman hold joint naval drill 'Thamar Al Tayyib 2023'
Source: Pak Navy

KARACHI - The Pakistan Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman conducted the Thamar Al Tayyib 2023 bilateral exercise in the Gulf of Oman.

This was 11th edition of the series of Thamar Al Tayyib exercises being conducted between Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman since 2002.

PN Flotilla comprising of Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT with embarked helicopter, Fast Attack Craft PNS QUWWAT and PN Maritime Patrol Aircraft along with Special Operations Forces participated in the exercise.

The bilateral exercise was conducted in two phases.

Harbour phase included operational and tactical level table top discussions and exercise planning conferences.

During the Sea Phase of the exercise, both the navies conducted range of advanced operational exercises encompassing major facets of maritime operations related to Anti-Air, Anti-Surface Warfare and Counter Terrorism exercises.

The exercise also involved Coordinated Patrol by ships of both Navies with an aim to curb illicit activities at sea.

Ex TAT- 23 provided an avenue to enhance mutual learning, improve inter-operability and opportunity for both navies to further hone their professional skills.

Pakistan and Oman share a common maritime area and both the navies closely cooperate with each other to maintain good order at sea.

Regular conduct of bilateral Exercise Thamar Al Tayyib 2023 is a clear manifestation of strong fraternal and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Oman in general and Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman in particular.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Oct-2023/pakistan-malaysia-joint-military-exercise-culminates
 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

07:12 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from January 1, 2024?

11:11 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

PM Kakar-led set-up becomes Pakistan's longest-serving caretaker govt

11:15 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Complete draw schedule of all prize bonds in Pakistan for 2024 ...

01:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

FBISE announces intermediate part 2 second annual results 2023; Check ...

11:18 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

Election Commission of Pakistan extends nomination papers submission ...

11:36 AM | 22 Dec, 2023

University of Peshawar announces winter vacations 2023

Advertisement

Latest

09:59 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

IN PICTURES: Amina Sheikh spotted hanging out with Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Aly Khan

Horoscope

09:27 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.97 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 24 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: