Two killed in Gujranwala van, rickshaw collision
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
Two killed in Gujranwala van, rickshaw collision
Share

GUJRANWALA - At least two women were killed and a four-year-old girl got injuries after a van rammed into a rickshaw in Gujranwala.

According to media details, the accident occurred at the Mandiyala More area of Gujranwala on late Friday night when a van collided with a rickshaw due to brake failure, killing two women on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

More From This Category
Kashmir issue is not an internal affair of India, ...
11:24 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
Two killed in Gujranwala van, rickshaw collision
09:58 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
Pakistan condemns Indian CDS remarks about ...
09:17 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
FM Qureshi, Pompeo discuss bilateral cooperation, ...
08:47 AM | 18 Jan, 2020
Pakistan censures extremist mindset of Indian ...
11:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
Lahore journalist remanded into FIA custody over ...
11:27 PM | 17 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ariana Grande being sued for copyright over hit single '7 Rings' by rapper DOT
03:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr