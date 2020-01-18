EU to challenge China-US trade agreement at WTO
12:02 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
Share
BEIJING - European Union has decided to challenge the China-US trade agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO) if it creates distortions in the market that harm EU companies.
Talking to newsmen in Beijing, the EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis said the 28-nation bloc will monitor the implementation of "phase one" of the deal.
On Wednesday, the deal was signed by US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
The EU envoy said during a meeting at Chinese foreign ministry, he was formally assured that US-China deal would never affect the European businesses in any way.
- PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis in Punjab11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- 'BISP stipend being increased to Rs 6,000'11:20 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet with top officials11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Iran ready to talks with Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries: Javad Zarif12:02 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Imran Khan discusses digital media with youth at PM House09:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed
03:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Jonas Brothers drop new video featuring their wives02:38 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Ahmed Ali Butt shares a star-studded selfie and we love it!01:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- 60-year-old held for swindling men online using niece’s picture01:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019