Ahmed Ali Butt shares a star-studded selfie and we love it!
KARACHI - Mere Paas Tum Ho, the most-watched TV serial of 2019 is finally coming to an end but it's making sure to go out with a bang.
The makers of the blockbuster drama have announced that series’ finale will be screened in cinemas. Not just that, but the finale will be a 2-hour-long double episode and will be aired on January 25.
Recently, a grand selfie of Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Ahmad Ali Butt is making rounds on the social media and winning the hearts of their fans and followers.
Actor-director Ahmad Ali Butt captured the acclaimed stars of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho in one frame and shared the endearing photo on Instagram.
Butt shared the photo with the caption, “Meray Pass Selfi hay (I have a selfie).”
View this post on Instagram
"Meray Pass Selfi hay" that's the whole gang... Almost. @meraypasstumho @saeedhumayun @nadeembaigdirector @adnansid1 @ayezakhan.ak @themusaddiq @hiramaniofficial @rehmatajmal @hinajavedofficial @furqankqureshi @arydigital.tv @anoushayabbasiofficial @moosavee_ @jerjeesseja #meraypasstumho #pakistan #arydigital #humayunsaeed #nadeembaig #SixSigmaPlus #drama #ayezakhan #adnansaddiqui
Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan on January 15 celebrated her 29th birthday in the grandest way, in the close company of her husband Danish Taimoor and her two adorable kids.
Ayeza Khan has witnessed a dramatic surge in her popularity as her character Mehwish became a household name for its infidelity in the drama serial written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.
Ayeza has amassed more than 3 million followers on Instagram where she often shares her pictures and videos and occasionally interacts with her fans.
Isn't it great?
