65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed
Manto is acknowledged as one of the finest 20th century Urdu writers.
Share
LAHORE - Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani writer, playwright and author Saadat Hasan Manto is being observed on Saturday (today). Manto was born in Ludhiana, British India on 11th May, 1912.
Writing mainly in Urdu language, he produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays, two collections of personal sketches.
His best short stories are held in high esteem by writers and critics. Manto was known to write about the hard truths of the society that no one dared to talk about. He is best known for his stories about the partition of India immediately following independence in 1947.
Some of Manto's publications include Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Badshahat ka Khatimah, Namrud ki Khudai, Manto Ke Behtreen Kahanian and many others.
Saadat Hasan Manto died on January 18, 1955, at the age of 44.
- PFMA blames PTI minister Aslam Iqbal for crisis in Punjab11:48 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- 'BISP stipend being increased to Rs 6,000'11:20 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Alice Wells to arrive in Pakistan today to meet with top officials11:09 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Iran ready to talks with Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries: Javad Zarif12:02 AM | 19 Jan, 2020
- Imran Khan discusses digital media with youth at PM House09:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Jonas Brothers drop new video featuring their wives02:38 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- Ahmed Ali Butt shares a star-studded selfie and we love it!01:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- 60-year-old held for swindling men online using niece’s picture01:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019