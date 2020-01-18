65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed

Manto is acknowledged as one of the finest 20th century Urdu writers.
Web Desk
03:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed
Share

LAHORE - Death anniversary of renowned Pakistani writer, playwright and author Saadat Hasan Manto is being observed on Saturday (today). Manto was born in Ludhiana, British India on 11th May, 1912.

Writing mainly in Urdu language, he produced 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays, two collections of personal sketches.

His best short stories are held in high esteem by writers and critics. Manto was known to write about the hard truths of the society that no one dared to talk about. He is best known for his stories about the partition of India immediately following independence in 1947.

Some of Manto's publications include Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Badshahat ka Khatimah, Namrud ki Khudai, Manto Ke Behtreen Kahanian and many others.

Saadat Hasan Manto died on January 18, 1955, at the age of 44. 

More From This Category
65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto ...
03:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
Jonas Brothers drop new video featuring their ...
02:38 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
Ahmed Ali Butt shares a star-studded selfie and ...
01:47 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
60-year-old held for swindling men online using ...
01:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
Ariana Grande being sued for copyright over hit ...
03:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2020
Malala biopic director admits he still receives ...
03:39 PM | 17 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
65th death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto being observed
03:12 PM | 18 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr