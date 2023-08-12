Fast bowler Faheem Ashraf gets engaged

In the realm of cricket, where talent and dedication converge, Faheem Ashraf stands as a resounding testament to the prowess of Pakistan's sporting excellence. With his exceptional skills and unwavering commitment to the game, Faheem Ashraf has etched his name onto the cricketing landscape, emerging as a dynamic force that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.
Recently, Ashraf embarked on a new chapter of his life by getting engaged. The heartwarming announcement of his engagement was enthusiastically conveyed by none other than his fellow national fast bowler, Hasan Ali, who took to his Twitter account to express his joy and extend his warm wishes, exclaiming, "Heartiest congratulations on your engagement, my brother!"
Congratulations my brother @iFaheemAshraf and best wishes for your engagement— Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) August 12, 2023
اللہ کریم آپکی زندگی کی نئی شروعات میں خوشیاں بھردے آمین ثم آمین#FaheemAshraf pic.twitter.com/c3JMxNPP6H
Sending prayers and best wishes to my friend @iFaheemAshraf on his engagement. Khush raho, hamesha ????❤️— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) August 12, 2023
Many congratulations on your engagement my brother @iFaheemAshraf— Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) August 12, 2023
As of now, Ashraf has yet to reveal who the wife is or any pictures.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
