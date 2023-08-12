Fast bowler Faheem Ashraf gets engaged

In the realm of cricket, where talent and dedication converge, Faheem Ashraf stands as a resounding testament to the prowess of Pakistan's sporting excellence. With his exceptional skills and unwavering commitment to the game, Faheem Ashraf has etched his name onto the cricketing landscape, emerging as a dynamic force that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Recently, Ashraf embarked on a new chapter of his life by getting engaged. The heartwarming announcement of his engagement was enthusiastically conveyed by none other than his fellow national fast bowler, Hasan Ali, who took to his Twitter account to express his joy and extend his warm wishes, exclaiming, "Heartiest congratulations on your engagement, my brother!"

Congratulations my brother @iFaheemAshraf and best wishes for your engagement

اللہ کریم آپکی زندگی کی نئی شروعات میں خوشیاں بھردے آمین ثم آمین#FaheemAshraf pic.twitter.com/c3JMxNPP6H — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) August 12, 2023

Sending prayers and best wishes to my friend @iFaheemAshraf on his engagement. Khush raho, hamesha ????❤️ — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) August 12, 2023

Many congratulations on your engagement my brother @iFaheemAshraf — Hassan Ali ???????? (@RealHa55an) August 12, 2023

As of now, Ashraf has yet to reveal who the wife is or any pictures.