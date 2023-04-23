Search

SportsViral

Shahid Afridi reveals the wedding details of daughter Ansha and Shaheen Shah

Web Desk 04:15 PM | 23 Apr, 2023
Shahid Afridi reveals the wedding details of daughter Ansha and Shaheen Shah
Source: Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial/@DheetAfridian

KARACHI – Ace Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi contracted nikkah with the daughter of Shahid Afridi, and the rest of the wedding celebrations are slated to be held later this year.

Around two months after the star-studded nikkah ceremony, the father-in-law of the bride shared the wedding details in a recent interview. Afridi, who was flanked by his son-in-law, confirmed that the rest of the wedding festivities will be held in September this year.

Responding to a question, ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi said he himself tied the knot at a young age and has decided the same for his daughter and son-in-law. Before delving into details, he asked Shaheen to reveal the details. After getting a positive nod, he made the announcement of the wedding to be held in September.

In a previous interview, Shaheen revealed that he thought about tying the knot with Ansha Afridi first.

The nikkah of Ansha and Shaheen was held in February this year, while most of the event remained under wraps as no phones were allowed in light of the family’s privacy but some of the guests and event management company shared snaps of private gathering.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah pics, video surface online

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates Eid with landslide victims in Torkham

09:56 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Ahmed Shah wants Mahira Khan to marry his brother (DP Exclusive)

02:17 PM | 22 Apr, 2023

Twitter reacts as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo lose blue ticks

08:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

PAKvNZ: Rain washes away fourth T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand

11:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Ejaz Chaudhary ‘demands’ Rs10m from PTI ticket aspirant to meet Imran Khan, leaked audio clip reveals

09:46 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Shaheen Afridi shares the story behind his marriage to Ansha

09:28 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

2nd annual International Bookseller Conference hugely expands its ...

05:51 PM | 23 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 23, 2023

08:38 AM | 23 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 23, 20230 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Sunsday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,740.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,686

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: