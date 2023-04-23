Shahid Afridi reveals the wedding details of daughter Ansha and Shaheen Shah

KARACHI – Ace Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi contracted nikkah with the daughter of Shahid Afridi, and the rest of the wedding celebrations are slated to be held later this year.

Around two months after the star-studded nikkah ceremony, the father-in-law of the bride shared the wedding details in a recent interview. Afridi, who was flanked by his son-in-law, confirmed that the rest of the wedding festivities will be held in September this year.

Responding to a question, ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi said he himself tied the knot at a young age and has decided the same for his daughter and son-in-law. Before delving into details, he asked Shaheen to reveal the details. After getting a positive nod, he made the announcement of the wedding to be held in September.

In a previous interview, Shaheen revealed that he thought about tying the knot with Ansha Afridi first.

The nikkah of Ansha and Shaheen was held in February this year, while most of the event remained under wraps as no phones were allowed in light of the family’s privacy but some of the guests and event management company shared snaps of private gathering.