Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah pics, video surface online

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani superstar cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who tied the sacred knot in a humble Nikah ceremony with ace cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha Shahid today.
Shaheen has become the talk of the town after the news of his nuptials spread like wildfire. Many of his fans have taken to social media to send their good wishes and best regards to the happy couple.
A video, circulating online, shows Shaheen exchanging his vows in front of Maulana Abdul Sattar at Zakria Mosque. The groom was accompanied by the father of the bride, Shahid Afridi and many other family members. It is also reported that the bride’s rukhsati will take place later.
Shaheen Shah Afridi has got nikkahfied to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha Afridi. Huge congratulations & good luck @iShaheenAfridi for the new innings of your life. #ShaheenShahAfridipic.twitter.com/F6wBG2Oe5I— Ahtasham Riaz (@AhtashamRiaz_) February 3, 2023
Soon after the Nikah was performed, a grand reception was held to celebrate the occasion. Attended by many notable guests, including cricketers such as Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, the event was a glimmering affair.
Notable guests included Asim Bajwa, the former director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, and Wasim Khan, the General Manager of the International Cricket Council.
The guests mingled, enjoyed the festivities and celebrated the union of the two families as the night drew to a close.
Friends and family gather at Shaheen Afridi's Nikkah Ceremony with Shahid Afridi's daughter ????#ShaheenAfridi #ShahidAfridi #Nikah #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/VbeQnEGUKx— CricWick (@CricWick) February 3, 2023
The fast bowler became engaged to Ansha two years ago. The Mehendi ceremony also took place yesterday. It is reported that the wedding celebrations will follow Afridi tribal traditions.
