Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs1,300 per tola to reach Rs208,500 on Friday as rupee hit the record low of Rs276.58 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs1,114 to settle at Rs178,755.
Yesterday, the South Asian country registered Rs2,200 per tola increase to close at Rs207,200.
The surge in the gold rate comes as the demand increased after the investors moved towards the yellow metal as Pakistan’s headline inflation accelerated to a record high level in January amid food supply constraints and a significant surge in the price of petroleum products.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $44 to reach $1911 per ounce.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|272.25
|273.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297.32
|297.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|333.31
|333.61
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.03
|73.33
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.49
|71.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.9
|191.3
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.73
|720.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200.95
|203.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.11
|39.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|877.76
|886.76
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,900
|PKR 2,420
