Sanam Marvi files for Khula in Lahore court

LAHORE - Acclaimed Pakistani vocalist Sanam Marvi has filed for a khula in a Lahore family court.

The folk singer had married Hamid Ali in 2009, having three children with him afterwards.

According to her plea, her husband's demeanour changed once they were married.

"He became abusive, would beat me and curse me," she claimed in her petition. She added, "I was putting up with his abuse for the sake of my children"

"It is no longer possible for me to be with my husband," she said, requesting that the court issue her a decree for khula.