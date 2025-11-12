Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain expecting second child, share sweet baby bump photos

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has announced that she and her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, are expecting their second

child, bringing even more joy to their family.

The news came as Iqra shared a heartwarming family photo on her Instagram, proudly displaying her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post, “Happily and chaotically we’re growing to four,” delighting her followers with the special announcement.

Several celebrities, including Mahira Khan and Urwa Hocan, and fans congratulated the couple.

In a message, Mahira Khan wrote: “MashAllah mashAllah. Mubarak. Khair Se ameeen lots and lots of love to all of you!”

Urwa wrote: “You look more beautiful than ever iqra! Bohot Mubarak ! MashaAllah.”

Earlier this year, Yasir had hinted at the possibility of expanding their family during an appearance on Nadia Khan’s show, sharing that they planned to have a second child “soon, InshaAllah.”

Iqra and Yasir, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, in July 2021. Now, they’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of their second little one.