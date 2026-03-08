Iftar Time in Lahore Today – 18th Ramadan, 8 March 2026 Sunday

Today Iftar time in Lahore is 6:07 PM while followers of Jafaria school of thought will break their fast at 6:17pm.

Today Iftar Time in Lahore

Date City Hanafi Iftar Time Jafri Iftar Time 18th Ramadan – Lahore 6:07 PM 6:17 PM

Second Ashra of holy month of Ramadan is about to end, and Iftar time is moving ahead with each passing day.

With thousands of families preparing to gather for Iftar across the city, citizens can all details to ensure they observe accurate fasting times.