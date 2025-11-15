Ex-sessions judge appointed first registrar of Federal Constitutional Court

ISLAMABAD – Federal Constitutional Court Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan has issued his first administrative orders following his appointment.

He has appointed former District and Sessions Judge, Mohammad Hafeez as the new Registrar of the Constitutional Court.

In addition to this key appointment, Mazhar Bhatti has been designated as the secretary to the chief justice of the Federal Constitutional Court. Both appointments were confirmed after receiving the approval of Chief Justice Khan, with official notifications issued shortly thereafter.

With the issuance of the notification, Mohammad Hafeez assumes the role of the first-ever Registrar of the Constitutional Court, marking an important step in the court’s operational framework.

This development is seen as a significant organizational move by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan, who continues to shape the administrative structure of the newly established court.

A day earlier, Justice Aminuddin Khan took oath as the first chief justice of the newly established Constitutional Court.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered oath to the Justice Aminuddin Khan during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and others.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were also among the attendees.

Justice Aminuddin’s appointment was approved by President Zardari upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marking a significant step in the formation of the FCC.