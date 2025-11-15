Makkah, Madinah weather update after first winter rains

JEDDAH – The Saudi National Center for Meteorology has issued a warning of severe weather conditions across the country, predicting heavy rainfall and possible flash floods in multiple regions.

The meteorological department has stated that thunderstorms with heavy showers are expected to continue until Tuesday, with a risk of flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

According to the latest forecast, the affected regions include Makkah, Jeddah, Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Hail, Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan.

The downpours are expected to cause water accumulation and may lead to temporary flooding in certain areas.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay updated with weather forecasts from official sources, avoid flood-prone valleys, and take extra precautions while driving in low visibility conditions.

In Madinah, the first winter rains have brought a refreshing change to the weather, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, making the air cooler.

The rain was especially significant for visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque, where the sight of rain falling over the Dome of the Prophet (PBUH) was a spiritual moment for many.

The meteorological department has noted that the intensity of rainfall may vary across regions, and some areas could experience temporary disruptions or waterlogging.

All relevant authorities are on high alert and are prepared to handle any emergency situations.