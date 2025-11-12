Sanam Jung’s bathtub photoshoot sparks mixed reactions on social media

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Sanam Jung recently shared a stunning photoshoot on her social media, where she can be seen wearing an elegant eastern dress while posing gracefully in a bathtub.

The actress captioned the post with the phrase “Lit from within,” hinting at her radiant confidence and natural beauty.

Fans and followers quickly flooded the post with a variety of comments.

One user complimented her look, noting, “You’re looking gorgeous, I have seen you for the first time with wing liner and ombré lips, please share your pics with open eyes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Jung (@jung_sanam)

Another admirer gushed, “So gorgeous! Loving the whole look dress, makeup, everything on point.”

However, not all reactions were positive. One follower questioned the setting of the photoshoot, commenting, “Aur koi jaga nahi mili thi picture banane k liye” (Wasn’t there any other place to take the picture?).

Another added, “Yh bathtub main kharay ho k pictures lainay ki kya majboori thi?” (What was the necessity to take pictures standing in the bathtub?).

Despite the mixed reactions, Sanam Jung’s post continues to spark conversation and admiration among her fans.