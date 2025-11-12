Bold Scene in Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar’s drama Paamaal sparks social media uproar

The latest episode of Saba Qamar and Usman Mukhtar’s drama Paamaal has sparked a storm on social media due to its bold scenes.

Paamaal is written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, directed by Khizer Idrees, and produced by Tahreem Chaudhry.

The story revolves around a writer, Malika (played by Saba Qamar), who faces hardships both before and after marriage.

So far, 12 episodes have aired. In the latest one, a hospital scene between Raza (Usman Mukhtar) and Malika shows her emotionally hugging her husband — a moment that aired without being censored.

The scene drew heavy criticism online. One viewer commented, “Someone please get Saba Qamar married.” Another wrote, “The director should be ashamed — is this a Pakistani drama or an Indian show?”

Many viewers complained that dramas now include unnecessary bold scenes, with one saying, “Can we even watch these shows with family anymore?”

Another user sarcastically added, “Thank God my father wasn’t sitting with me — it would’ve been so awkward to watch.”