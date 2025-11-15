Is Pakistan facing a fuel crisis? Dealers raise alarm

ISLAMABAD – A growing diesel shortage is wreaking havoc across Pakistan as Petrol Pump Dealers Association sounded the alarm, writing to OGRA about a severe scarcity of high-speed diesel at petrol stations.

According to association, petrol pumps have been grappling with shortage for over week, with supplies falling far short of allocated quotas. Dealers warn that this limited supply is disrupting daily operations and making it nearly impossible to meet sales targets.

The association further claimed that vehicles are being forced to stand in long queues for hours, sparking fears that the crisis is not accidental but a result of attempts to manufacture an artificial shortage of petroleum products.

The dealers are demanding urgent intervention from authorities to ensure proper distribution, warning that continued delays could create a full-blown fuel crisis, hitting both motorists and the transport industry hard.