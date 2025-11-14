What will be new Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan from November 16?

KARACHI – Road travel is about to get expensive for the second half of this month as diesel price is about to higher.

As per sources, the federal government is planning to slash per-litre price of petrol, offering much-needed relief to bikers. But the good news ends there as diesel and other key fuels are about to get MUCH more expensive. Petrol prices may drop by up to Rs2 per litre.

Diesel is expected to deliver staggering blow as market trends indicate that HSD could jump higher by Rs9-10 per litre. If approved, this would push the new diesel price to a whopping Rs. 288.40 per litre, triggering concern across industries that rely heavily on diesel-powered machinery and transport.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is set to submit its pricing summary to the government on November 15, based on international market swings and updated industry data. All eyes are now on the government’s final decision, which could reshape the next two weeks of economic activity.

This development comes right after the last price revision, where the government had already raised HSD by Rs. 3.02, bringing it to Rs. 278.44 per litre, and increased petrol by Rs. 2.43, pushing it to Rs. 265.43 per litre.