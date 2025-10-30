What will be new Petrol, Diesel Rates in Pakistan from November 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are bracing for another petrol price hike as fuel prices are said to surge by up to Rs2.34 per litre from November 1, driven by wild swings in global oil markets and the impact of fresh US sanctions on Russia’s top oil producers.

Sources available from the ongoing pricing review reveal that petrol rates could jump by Rs1.48 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) price is expected to climb by Rs1.38 per litre, adding further pressure to inflation-weary consumers and transporters alike.

But that’s not all, as kerosene oil, commonly used in rural households, is likely to see steeper hike of Rs2.34 per litre, while light diesel oil (LDO) may inch higher by Rs0.49 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Fuel Type Current Price Exp. Increase New Exp. Price Petrol 263.02 1.50 264.52 Diesel 275.41 1.40 276.81

Officials say the final decision will be announced on the evening of October 31, once the government completes its review of the 15-day import and exchange rate data.

The expected hike comes at a time when international crude prices remain unstable, with Washington’s sanctions on Russia’s energy giants fueling uncertainty across global markets.

Experts warn that any further increase in international oil rates or currency fluctuations could push domestic prices even higher in the coming weeks.