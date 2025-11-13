Sajal Aly stuns in winter fashion photos, wins praise from fans, celebrities

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has once again captured the attention of her fans with a series of stunning winter fashion photos shared on Instagram.

The pictures, which showcase her stylish winter wardrobe, have received widespread praise from her followers, with many complimenting her flawless look.

One of the notable comments came from fellow actress Mahira Khan, who expressed her admiration with a playful “Yeaah baby” along with a fire emoji.

Social media users also showered Sajal with compliments, with one calling her “Queen” and another writing “Jano Sajal you beauty,” while others referred to her as “gorgeous.”

Sajal Aly, known for her powerful performances in hit television dramas like “Alif, Yakeen Ka Safar, and O Rangreza”, has earned a reputation as one of the most talented and beloved actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

She has also ventured into films, showcasing her versatility as an actress and expanding her fan base internationally. With her grace, talent, and fashion-forward choices, Sajal continues to win hearts on and off the screen.