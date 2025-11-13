Pakistan Air Force to retain Zaheer Babar Sidhu as Air Chief for another Five-Years: report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force will retain Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu as its head for another five-year term starting March 2026, Jang reported on Thursday.

Sidhu, who took command in March 2021, earned recognition for his leadership during May 2025 clashes with India, where Pakistan Air Force shot down seven Indian fighter jets, including Rafales, and severely damaged an eighth.

Months after clashes, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed 27th Constitutional Amendment, setting stage for historic restructuring of country’s armed forces. Before adjourning indefinitely, Parliament will debate and approve sweeping legislation that will redefine rules, ranks, and powers for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Under the amendment, Prime Minister will appoint the Chief of Army Staff, who will also serve as Chief of Defence Forces as well as the Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff, based on recommendations. The long-standing post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will be abolished starting November 27, 2025, consolidating authority in the top military leadership.

In an unprecedented development, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, the current head of the Pakistan Air Force, is set to be reappointed for a full five-year term starting March 2026. Sidhu had already received a one-year extension in March 2024.

Pakistan Army will also undergo major appointments, with two new four-star generals slated to join the top ranks. One will assume the role of Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCAS) while the other will command the National Strategic Command. Both will report directly to Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, reinforcing a centralized command structure.

The amendment guarantees constitutional protection for these senior military positions. Officers promoted to the ranks of Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, or Admiral of the Fleet will retain their uniforms, privileges, and status for life, with future duties determined by the federal government.