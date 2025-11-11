Why Pakistan’s New Chief of Defence Forces Role is reserved for Army Chief?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Parliament approved 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with two-thirds majority, paving the way for major changes in the command structure of the country’s Armed Forces. The bill is now presented in the National Assembly for final approval.

With this amendment, a new post of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) has been formed, while ending role of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. After this amendment, President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, will appoint the Army Chief, who will also serve as the Chief of Defence Forces. The Army Chief, in this capacity, will appoint the head of the National Strategic Command, who must also be an army officer.

The amendment will enhance decision-making, improve coordination among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and create a “unity of command” for strategic briefings to the Prime Minister

As some experts argue that the amendment largely addresses ceremonial nature of the previous Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, others suggest rotational system across services would have been more appropriate to avoid perceptions of Army dominance.

Pakistan assigned the position of CDF to the Army Chief, citing Pak Army’s key role in national defense. Supporters argue that most security challenges on Pakistan’s eastern and western fronts involve ground operations, making it logical for the army to hold the top strategic post.

Experts also highlight international practices, in UK where navy holds greater strategic importance, the equivalent post is traditionally held by the Naval Chief.

Pakistan’s defense strategy is predominantly land-based, which explains why the post has historically been assigned to the Army Chief. The amendment also coincides with impending retirement of the current Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, suggesting a timely administrative reshuffle.

The specific powers and operational responsibilities of the Chief of Defence Forces remain unclear, with some suggesting that administrative and operational authority within the Navy and Air Force will remain with their respective chiefs.