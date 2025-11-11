Iqra Aziz announces second pregnancy with husband Yasir Hussain

Actress and host Yasir Hussain’s wife, actress Iqra Aziz, has shared the happy news of expecting her second child.

According to details, the popular showbiz couple tied the knot in December 2019, and two years later, in 2021, they welcomed their first son.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra named their son Kabir, who has now started going to school.

Iqra Aziz confirmed her pregnancy on social media by sharing pictures with the caption: “Insha’Allah, we’re going to be four.”

The photos feature Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, and their son Kabir Hussain, while in one of the pictures, Yasir can be seen holding their pet dog, expressing joy.

After Iqra’s announcement, some social media users criticized her for confirming her pregnancy through photos, while many fans congratulated the couple on the happy news.

Celebrities including Sohai Ali Abro and Aiman Saleem, among others, also extended their congratulations to Iqra Aziz.