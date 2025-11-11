Meera mistakenly condoles Bollywood legend Dharmendra’s false death reports

Pakistani actress Meera mistakenly believed false reports about Bollywood legend Dharmendra’s death circulating in Indian media.

On Tuesday morning, major Indian outlets—including India Today, ABP News, News18, and Hindustan Times—along with some social media platforms, ran reports claiming Dharmendra had passed away. His daughter, Esha Deol, quickly refuted these rumors.

Believing the news to be true, Meera expressed her condolences. She posted a picture of Dharmendra on Instagram, writing: “Sad to hear about Dharmendra’s passing, Bollywood’s famous ‘He-Man,’ who entertained audiences for six decades with his powerful acting.”

She added that his iconic roles in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Paththar will always live in people’s hearts.

However, soon after her post, users began commenting to inform her that Dharmendra is alive. Actor Yasir Hussain also commented: “Meera Ji, he is still alive.”

Despite the clarifications, Meera’s post remained on Instagram for several hours. Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital the previous day and was on a ventilator, but his family confirmed he was alive, dismissing the death rumors.