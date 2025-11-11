Latest

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Update – 11 Nov 2025

By News Desk
6:42 am | Nov 11, 2025

KARACHI — Pakistan’s foreign exchange market witnessed day of relative stability on first working day, with PKR maintaining its position against major global currencies, though minor fluctuations were recorded across several denominations.

US Dollar was being traded at Rs281.75 for buying and Rs281.90 for selling, showing negligible change compared to the previous session. Euro strengthened slightly, standing at Rs332 for buying and Rs335.50 for selling, while UK Pound continued its upward trajectory, reaching Rs381.25 and Rs384.25 respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs76.90 (buying) and Rs77.90 (selling), while Saudi Riyal remained firm at Rs75.65 and Rs76.25. The Kuwaiti Dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies, was quoted at Rs914 (buying) and Rs923 (selling).

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Rs205.80 (buying), Rs212.80 (selling). Australian Dollar (AUD): Rs185.55 (buying), Rs190.55 (selling). Singapore Dollar (SGD): Rs217.20 (buying), Rs222 (selling). Swiss Franc (CHF): Rs345.95 (buying), Rs348.70 (selling).

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 281.75 281.90
Euro 332.00 335.50
UK Pound Sterling 381.25 384.25
U.A.E Dirham 76.90 77.90
Saudi Riyal 75.65 76.25
Bahrain Dinar 747.00 754.50
Kuwaiti Dinar 914.00 923.00
Omani Riyal 731.50 739.00
Qatari Riyal 76.44 77.14
 Singapore Dollar 217.20 222.00
Canadian Dollar 205.80 212.80
Australian Dollar 185.55 190.55
New Zealand Dollar 156.04 158.04
Chinese Yuan 39.03 39.43
Malaysian Ringgit 66.62 67.22
Hong Kong Dollar 35.74 36.09
Norwegian Krone 27.34 27.64
Swedish Krona 29.16 29.46
Danish Krone 43.08 43.48
Swiss Franc 345.95 348.70
Indian Rupee 3.09 3.18
Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
Thai Baht 8.51 8.66
   
News Desk

