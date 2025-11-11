Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Update – 11 Nov 2025

KARACHI — Pakistan’s foreign exchange market witnessed day of relative stability on first working day, with PKR maintaining its position against major global currencies, though minor fluctuations were recorded across several denominations.

US Dollar was being traded at Rs281.75 for buying and Rs281.90 for selling, showing negligible change compared to the previous session. Euro strengthened slightly, standing at Rs332 for buying and Rs335.50 for selling, while UK Pound continued its upward trajectory, reaching Rs381.25 and Rs384.25 respectively.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs76.90 (buying) and Rs77.90 (selling), while Saudi Riyal remained firm at Rs75.65 and Rs76.25. The Kuwaiti Dinar, one of the highest-valued currencies, was quoted at Rs914 (buying) and Rs923 (selling).

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Rs205.80 (buying), Rs212.80 (selling). Australian Dollar (AUD): Rs185.55 (buying), Rs190.55 (selling). Singapore Dollar (SGD): Rs217.20 (buying), Rs222 (selling). Swiss Franc (CHF): Rs345.95 (buying), Rs348.70 (selling).