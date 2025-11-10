Tiktoker Aleena Aamir Advises Babar Azam To Marry

Famous TikToker and social media influencer Aleena Aamir has given marriage advice to former Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.

During an interview, a private TV reporter asked her whether Babar Azam should get married amid ongoing rumors or continue focusing on his career.

Aleena Aamir replied that there’s no fixed time for marriage — when a good person comes along, one should get married. She added that choosing the right time for marriage is important.

She further said that if Babar Azam has found a good person, he should marry, as there’s no specific time for it and everyone should do the same.

When asked about her favorite national player, Aleena praised Saim Ayub, saying he performs well — sometimes getting out for zero, other times scoring a century — and that overall, performance matters the most.