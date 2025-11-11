NEW DELHI – A deadly blast near metro station in India’s capital claimed the lives of 10 people and left many injured, but shocking eyewitness testimony is now raising serious questions about the official narrative and exposing a possible propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

Dharamender, an eyewitness to the tragedy, revealed chilling details that contradict Indian media reports. He recounted that the explosion occurred while he was passing from the opposite direction, and inside the vehicle, he discovered four charred bodies. Outside, he saw two more dead and one injured.

The vehicle, he said, was white, a Suzuki, and carried Haryana number plate registered to Mohammad Nadeem. Yet, according to Dharamender, government authorities and pro-Modi media immediately distorted the facts. The car was falsely identified as a different brand, and the owner’s name was changed from Nadeem to Salman, while the media even reported it as belonging to someone named Tariq.

Geo-politcis experts are now questioning official portrayal of the blast, highlighting a glaring inconsistency: what kind of “terrorist attack” ends with the deaths of the perpetrators themselves? Many observers say this is part of a pattern, with the Modi government and aligned media repeating fabricated stories while ignoring eyewitness accounts and facts on the ground.

The eyewitness account has sent shockwaves through social media and news circles, challenging India’s rushed attempts to frame Pakistan and forcing the public to question the truth behind the tragedy.