Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Update- 8 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, with US dollar, Euro, British pound holding steady in the open market. US Dollar was being bought at Rs282.60 and sold at Rs282.85, reflecting little movement from the previous session.

Euro traded at Rs332.20 for buying and Rs335.70 for selling, while the British pound sterling was quoted at Rs381.35 and Rs384.35, respectively. UAE dirham was available at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.75 and Rs76.35.

Canadian Dollar remains Rs205.90 (buying) and Rs212.90 (selling), and Australian dollar at Rs185.65 and Rs190.65. Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency in the market, trading between Rs914.25 and Rs923.25.