Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Update- 8 Nov 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Nov 8, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows stability against major foreign currencies, with US dollar, Euro, British pound holding steady in the open market. US Dollar was being bought at Rs282.60 and sold at Rs282.85, reflecting little movement from the previous session.

Euro traded at Rs332.20 for buying and Rs335.70 for selling, while the British pound sterling was quoted at Rs381.35 and Rs384.35, respectively. UAE dirham was available at Rs76.95 for buying and Rs77.95 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal stood at Rs75.75 and Rs76.35.

Canadian Dollar remains Rs205.90 (buying) and Rs212.90 (selling), and Australian dollar at Rs185.65 and Rs190.65. Kuwaiti dinar remained the highest-valued currency in the market, trading between Rs914.25 and Rs923.25.

Currency Symbol Buying  Selling 
US Dollar USD 282.60 282.85
Euro EUR 332.20 335.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.35 384.35
UAE Dirham AED 76.95 77.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.75 76.35
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 190.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.10 754.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.90 212.90
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.29 39.69
Danish Krone DKK 43.15 43.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.10 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.10 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.25 923.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.80 67.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.25 160.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.52 27.82
Omani Riyal OMR 731.70 739.20
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.00 77.80
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.05
Swedish Krona SEK 29.25 29.55
Swiss Franc CHF 346.65 349.40
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.70
   
