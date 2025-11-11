Update for Pakistani Job-Seekers as no Overseas Work without ‘PakSkills’ Registration!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government imposed a crucial new requirement: all prospective overseas workers must now register on the PakSkills platform before leaving the country.

This move affects thousands of Pakistanis seeking employment abroad, especilly in UAE and other gulf states. Rising inflation, shrinking job opportunities, and the desire for a better future have driven many Pakistanis, especially youth, to seek opportunities abroad. Now, the path to overseas employment comes with a strict condition.

Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis has launched the PakSkills platform to combat human smuggling and ensure the safety of Pakistani workers abroad. This mandatory registration will come into effect from November 19.

PakSkills app is free and easy to use, but applicants must provide detailed personal information, including CNIC, passport numbers, educational qualifications, and specifics of their intended overseas employment.

Authorities have made it clear: no protector or permit for working abroad will be issued without a PakSkills certificate. This decision is expected to impact thousands of young Pakistanis who have been planning to pursue jobs overseas, making registration on PakSkills unavoidable for anyone hoping to work abroad legally.