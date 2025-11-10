Two terrorists killed as militants attack Wana Cadet College

WANA – The terrorists attacked Cadet College Wana by ramming a vehicle loaded with explosives and attempting to force their way inside. In return fire two of the attackers were killed and three managed to get inside and were surrounded.

According to ISPR, today a cowardly and brutal terrorist attack was carried out on Cadet College Wana in South Waziristan. The attackers belonged to the Indian-proxy organization “Fitnah al-Khawarij.” They tried to breach the college’s external security boundary, but our alert and decisive action immediately foiled their malicious intentions.

The ISPR said the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate, demolishing the gate and damaging nearby infrastructure. Security forces, demonstrating professional skill and bravery, effectively engaged the intruding attackers. During the operation two attackers were killed, while three succeeded in entering the college’s administration block; they are now surrounded and a clearance operation is underway against them.

They said the attackers again tried to carry out the same savage act that was executed in 2014 at Army Public School Peshawar. The aim of the operation is to spread fear among the youth—especially those students from tribal areas who seek quality education to improve their futures and their communities.

According to ISPR, the militants hiding inside the college are in contact with their masters and handlers in Afghanistan and are receiving instructions. These brutal acts are being carried out by terrorist networks based on Afghan soil, contrary to the Afghan Taliban’s claims that such groups do not exist there.

The Pakistan Army’s public relations wing stated that Pakistan reserves the right to respond at any time to terrorists and their leadership, even if they are in Afghanistan. Clearance operations are being accelerated to eliminate the remaining India-sponsored militants in the area.

ISPR added that security forces and law-enforcement agencies, under the federal apex committee’s vision “Azm-e-Istihkam” (Resolve for Stability), will continue the uninterrupted counter-terrorism campaign with full force so that foreign-sponsored terrorism can be eliminated from the country forever.