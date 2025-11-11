Balochistan govt shuts down all Passenger Bus Services for 3 Days

QUETTA – Authortiies in restive Balochistan announced a complete suspension of passenger bus services in the regjon for three days, citing security concerns and the prevailing law-and-order situation.

According to the official notification, all bus transport across the province will remain halted from November 12 to 14. Authorities have emphasized that the decision is being taken to ensure the safety of passengers and maintain public order.

The notification directs all regional transport authorities in the province to ensure strict enforcement of the suspension, leaving thousands of daily commuters and travelers to make alternative arrangements.

Officials warned that failure to comply with the order will be dealt with strictly, highlighting the seriousness of the security situation in the province. Residents are being urged to stay updated and exercise caution during this period, as the unprecedented move is likely to disrupt travel plans across Balochistan.

Buses and minibuses travelling on inter‑provincial routes are now strictly ordered to operate only during daylight hours, with night‑time travel banned indefinitely amid escalating unrest.

Authorities took stern measures, citing unforeseen circumstances as the reason for the dramatic move, and it comes against the backdrop of a deepening security crisis that has sent shockwaves through the province.

Baloch terrorists from groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other insurgent outfits have hijacked trains, bombed bus convoys, and targeted rail and road infrastructure.

The decision is intended to keep save travellers and curtail militant mobility. As province confronts this surge in violence, residents are being warned to stay alert, comply with the new rules, and prepare for an uncertain security climate. The message from the provincial authorities is clear: the nights are no longer safe for travel. Latest major security incidents in southwestern region.