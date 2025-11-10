Latest

Gunfire at cricketer Naseem Shah’s house, five suspects detained

By Web Desk
7:56 pm | Nov 10, 2025
LOWER DIR – Unidentified assailants opened fire at the house of national cricket team fast bowler Naseem Shah, causing partial damage to the property in Lower Dir.

According to police, a heavy contingent reached the scene immediately. The main gate, windows, and a car were partially damaged in the shooting.

The attackers managed to flee after the incident, while police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Police later claimed that five suspects were taken into custody during the operation, and a case has been registered at the relevant police station. Further investigation is underway.

