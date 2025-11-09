Latest

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates Today in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 9 Nov 2025

By News Desk
8:42 am | Nov 9, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed movement against major global currencies, with slight fluctuations observed in the open market, according to data shared by currency dealers.

US Dollar continued to trade steadily at Rs282.60 for buying and Rs282.85 for selling. Euro maintained its position at Rs332.20 and Rs335.70, while the UK Pound Sterling stood firm at Rs381.35 for buying and Rs384.35 for selling. UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.95 (buying) and Rs77.95 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal hovered around Rs75.75 and Rs76.35, respectively.

Kuwaiti Dinar remained strongest, trading between Rs914.25 and Rs923.25. Bahraini Dinar followed at Rs747.10 and Rs754.60, while the Omani Riyal stood at Rs731.70 and Rs739.20.

Other notable currencies included the Canadian Dollar at Rs205.90–Rs212.90, Australian Dollar at Rs185.65–Rs190.65, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs217.25–Rs222.05. The Chinese Yuan was priced at Rs39.29 (buying) and Rs39.69 (selling).

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen, one of the lowest-valued currencies in the list, traded between Rs1.88 and Rs1.98.

Currency Buying  Selling 
USD – US Dollar 282.60 282.85
EUR – Euro 332.20 335.70
GBP – UK Pound Sterling 381.35 384.35
AED – UAE Dirham 76.95 77.95
SAR – Saudi Riyal 75.75 76.35
AUD – Australian Dollar 185.65 190.65
BHD – Bahrain Dinar 747.10 754.60
CAD – Canadian Dollar 205.90 212.90
CNY – Chinese Yuan 39.29 39.69
DKK – Danish Krone 43.15 43.55
HKD – Hong Kong Dollar 36.10 36.45
INR – Indian Rupee 3.10 3.19
JPY – Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
KWD – Kuwaiti Dinar 914.25 923.25
MYR – Malaysian Ringgit 66.80 67.40
NZD – New Zealand Dollar 158.25 160.25
NOK – Norwegian Krone 27.52 27.82
OMR – Omani Riyal 731.70 739.20
QAR – Qatari Riyal 77.00 77.80
SGD – Singapore Dollar 217.25 222.05
SEK – Swedish Krona 29.25 29.55
CHF – Swiss Franc 346.65 349.40
THB – Thai Baht 8.55 8.70
 
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

