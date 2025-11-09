Nccia Officers Booked For Taking Millions In Bribes From Illegal Call Centers

ISLAMABAD – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the department formed to end cyber crimes, continue to make headlines and now senior officials of this very department are facing cases for allegedly extorting over Rs 250 million in bribes from illegal call centers operating in Rawalpindi’s Bahria Town.

Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad of FIA launched major crackdown on over a dozen illegal call centers, uncovering a vast network allegedly run by foreign nationals. These centers employed Pakistani staff at premium salaries while scamming masses through fraudulent schemes and money laundering operations.

The case, lodged under Sections 109, 161, 386, 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1947, names senior NCCIA officers Shehzad Haider Additional Director, Rawalpindi, Haider Abbas (Deputy Director), Muhammad Bilal (Sub-Inspector), and several others, for running nexus with foreign operators to receive bribes totaling Rs 20 million per month, or approximately Rs 1.5 million per call center.

“These illegal call centers were denting Pakistan’s reputation worldwide, and certain NCCIA officials were protecting them for a hefty price,” FIA said.

Other accused include Aamir Nazir (Additional Director), Nadeem Ahmed Khan (Assistant Director), Saleem Ali (Sub-Inspector), and Tahir Mohiuddin (Frontman), who allegedly negotiated a Rs 20 million deal with foreign nationals. Some payments were received under the misleading pretext of “one-time permission to operate”.

Federal Investigators filed case under Investigators revealed that some officers collected bribes in installments, while digital evidence, chat records, and videos have been secured to strengthen the case. A special investigation team comprising Assistant Director Muhammad Safeer Ahmed, Inspector Muhammad Waheed Khan, and Sub-Inspector Shams Gondal has been formed to pursue further inquiries.