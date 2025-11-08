Cjcsc Role To Be Scrapped As Army Chief Set To Command All Top Military Posts

ISLAMABAD – The 27th Constitutional Amendment proposes the abolition of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) post, with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza set to retire on November 27, 2025.

The amendment reshapes top military leadership, giving Army Chief the additional role of Chief of Defense Forces and placing prestigious ranks like Field Marshal under Parliamentary authority.

In a dramatic move today, Senate witnessed introduction of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, promising to redefine Pakistan’s military hierarchy like never before. Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar announced sweeping reforms, including the creation of the elite ranks of Marshal of the Air Force and Marshal of the Naval Force, with Parliament, not the Prime Minister, holding the power to confer these prestigious titles.

The amendment guarantees constitutional protection for the rank of Field Marshal, placing its revocation firmly in the hands of Parliament. In addition, the Army Chief will now double as the Chief of Defense Forces, merging top military leadership roles and consolidating authority at the very top.

“This is more than a reform, it’s a historic transformation of Pakistan’s defense structure,” Tarar said. “Field Marshal is a title and rank, while the Army Chief remains a constitutional post with a five-year term, now also responsible for the duties of the Chief of Defense Forces.”

Analysts are calling this a game-changer for Pakistan’s military protocol, ensuring Parliament has unprecedented oversight over the nation’s highest military honors and marking a first-ever constitutional milestone in the country’s defense history.