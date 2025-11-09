Iqbal Day 2025: Celebrating Poet of the East, Visionary Philosopher on Birth Anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation is marking 148th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as legacy of a poet shaped the country.

Iqbal, widely regarded as the “Poet of the East,” remains one of key figures of the South Asian nation. Across the country, government and private institutions, literary and academic organizations, schools, and social groups are hosting special events, seminars, poetry sessions, and discussions in his honor.

In Sialkot, the central Iqbal Day ceremony will take place at Iqbal Manzil, the poet’s birthplace. The celebrations will begin after the Fajr prayer with Quran recitation, prayers for forgiveness, and gatherings featuring Iqbal’s poetry and Naat.

Born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, Allama Iqbal inspired the Muslim community of the subcontinent through his poetic works and philosophical ideas. He envisioned Pakistan and played a pivotal role in awakening political consciousness among Muslims.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a message on the occasion, highlighted Iqbal’s lasting influence on Pakistan’s national identity and Islamic values. “The vision of Allama Iqbal awakened a sense of freedom and self-determination among Muslims. His historic address at the 1930 Muslim League session emphasized the protection of Muslim rights, laying the foundation for a sovereign state,” President said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute, saying, “Iqbal’s philosophy remains a guiding light for our national and collective life. He lit the lamp of selfhood and faith in the darkness of slavery, inspiring a nation with knowledge, action, and self-confidence.”

Iqbal’s legacy continues to guide Pakistan in promoting unity among the Muslim Ummah and contributing constructively to global peace.