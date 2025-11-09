Pakistani Opposition Leaders announce Countrywide Protests against Constitutional Amendments

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani opposition leaders said they could no longer stay silent on the ongoing 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it dangerous for the constitution.

Mahmood Achakzai, the seasoned voice sat beside Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, the cleric known for his defiance, and together, opposition-nominated leaders announced nationwide protest movement against what they call a “dangerous assault on Pakistan’s Constitution.”

The leaders of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) jointly announced the campaign under the banner of the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aeen Pakistan (Movement for the Protection of Pakistan’s Constitution).

The duo said protest movement will erupt across the country on November 9 (Sunday), warning that the proposed constitutional changes are designed to “hand over absolute power to the already powerful.” Allama Nasir said the amendments were an open attempt to undermine democracy.

Sharif led government surrendered more authority into the hands of the powerful. This is not legislation, this is domination. At this moment, it is the duty of every Pakistani to rise and defend the Constitution.”

Meanwhile, Mahmood Achakzai delivered an explosive statement that shook political circles: “I have taken an oath to protect the Constitution at least five times — and now, our own Parliament is attacking it. This is a betrayal of the people’s trust.”

Achakzai warned that if Parliament becomes complicit in weakening the Constitution, the people themselves would take charge, “Parliament is supposed to represent the people, but since it has turned its back on them, we will now turn directly to the people. They are shaking the very foundations of Pakistan — and we will not stay silent.”

Political analysts are calling this announcement a “turning point in national politics,” warning that the streets could soon become the new battleground for constitutional supremacy.