Pakistan Navy contingent takes charge of guard duties at Iqbal’s mausoleum

LAHORE – A changing of guard ceremony was held at Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore today on Sunday, where a contingent of the Pakistan Navy formally took over the honorary guard duties.

Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmed Azmi, Commander Central Punjab of the Pakistan Navy, was the chief guest of the ceremony. He reviewed the contingents of the Pakistan Rangers and the Pakistan Navy, witnessing the seamless handover of responsibilities.

During the ceremony, Punjab Rangers completed their tenure at the mausoleum and were officially relieved, making way for the naval contingent to assume ceremonial duties.

Iqbal, the Poet of the East, was born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, where he received his early education. He later pursued higher studies in Lahore, Britain, and Germany, spreading his philosophical and poetic message to the world. Iqbal’s thoughts continue to inspire and guide the younger generation.

At Iqbal Manzil, items once used by the poet are still preserved in their original state, offering visitors a glimpse into his life and work.