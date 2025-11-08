Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program: Homeownership becomes easier with Online Registration

ISLAMABAD – Housing Department made registration for “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program easier than ever. 30,600 houses have already been constructed, and over 1Lac families have been provided loans to build their own homes.

For ongoing projects, the second installment has been released to 69,200 families, ensuring steady progress. A department spokesperson highlighted the incredible benefits for citizens, families repaying loans within 1 to 3 years will get a 20% rebate, while those settling within 4 to 6 years will enjoy a 10% rebate.

These incentives aim to encourage timely repayment and make homeownership a reality for more families. Adding to the convenience, applicants can now register online from the comfort of their homes, making the process faster, simpler, and fully transparent.

Housing Department assures that the program will continue to provide financial ease, secure housing, and the dream of owning a home through modern initiatives. Citizens can view complete scheme details on the official government website.

This is a golden opportunity for families looking to own their dream homes under easy and supportive terms.